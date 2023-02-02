OUDEGEERDINK, Gerda



95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 16th, 2023.



She was born on July 11th, 1927, in Delden, Overijssel, Netherlands, the daughter of Gradus Withag and Katharina Dropmann. Gerda was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, and participated in church services and an active member of Grandmother's Club.



Gerda joins her husband, children, parents, and siblings in Heaven. She is survived by daughter in law Sharon, grandchildren Andi, Madison, and Lee, great-grandchildren, Anakin, Lyla, and Lucca, as well as her many family members in the Netherlands.



Memorial mass will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Church - Our Lady of Grace Parish, 220 W Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH 45405. Body donation to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

