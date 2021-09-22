OVERFIELD, Deborah K.



Nov. 25, 1950 - Sept. 16, 2021



Deborah K. Overfield, age 70, of Grand Island, NE, passed away September 16, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.



A private celebration of life will be held for immediate



family at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation, www.gracefoundationgi.org or 3310 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with



arrangements.



She was born November 25, 1950, to Harry and Adalberta (Ryan) Snyder in Dayton, OH.



Deborah attended Colonial White High School in Dayton, OH, and graduated in 1969. On December 2, 1978, she was united in marriage to George Overfield in St. Louis, MO, under the Arch. They lived in Kansas City, MO, for 16 years before



moving to Grand Island, NE, and purchasing the Super Bowl. She worked as an accountant until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was the glue that



always held her family together. She was an avid bowler and always had a great time with her close friends at the national tournaments. She had a passion for music and dancing,



excelling as principal dancer for the Dayton Ballet in her younger years. She was a member of the Dayton Civic Ballet Company, where she starred in many productions. She



enjoyed playing golf, cooking and traveling, especially their trip to Alaska. She loved her dogs and watching the geese and many other animals on the lake.



Survived by husband, George Overfield of Grand Island, NE; children, Melissa (Jack) Beberniss of St. Paul, NE, George Overfield (Catelyn Hurd) of Grand Island, NE and Sherry (Geoff) Cyboron of Boelus, NE; brother, Mike (Lois) Snyder of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Makenna and Carter Beberniss and Levi and Derrick Cyboron; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and a special thank you to nephew, Randy Kerns for the love and support he showed to Deborah.



Preceded in death by parents; sisters and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Rudy) Kerns, Fran Snyder, and Linda Besch; brother, Richard Snyder and mother and father-in-law, Florence and George Sr. Overfield. Condolences can be left at



