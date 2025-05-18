Overman, Ray E.



Overman, Ray E., 89, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ray was born on August 7, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Emile Russell and Lorie Olive (Chaney) Overman. Ray retired as a truck driver from Borden's Dairy after 38 years. He was also a member of First Christian Church, the Moose and the Union Club. In his spare time, Ray loved to play golf. He also enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Ray is survived by his wife, Kay (Warren) Overman; two children, Cathy (Ron) Hupman and Ray John (Diane) Overman; stepson, Dale Patton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Caroline, Martha, Mary and Joy; stepson, Johnny Reed; and close friends, Roy Davis and John Wilson. Ray's funeral service will be held on Monday, May 19 at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com