Owen, Bobby Ray



Age 89, of Brookville, passed away March 28, 2025. He was born April 21, 1935 in Jasper, Alabama. Bobby Ray was preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin and Eva Owen; daughter, Greta Phipps; and son, Matthew Barber. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Owen; son, Richard Owen (Misty); and 11 grandchildren. Bobby Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a pastor and Evangelist for many years, and was also an independent truck driver. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bobby Ray or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



