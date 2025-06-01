OWENS, Daphne



Daphne Owens, age 94 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025. Daphne is survived by her two sons, Mike Owens and Jeff and wife Lynn Lange Owens; 7 grandchildren William (Mandy) Owens, David (Jessica) Owens, Matthew (Rachel) Owens, Stephanie (Steven) Keltner, Cristin Owens (fiancé Patrick Sledge), Sarah (Ben) Barca, and Jeannette (Joe) Hennig; and 9 great-grandchildren Elijah, Zander, Atticus, Maribel, Quinn, Perry, Adalyn, Cassidy, and Caleb. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Howard Owens; parents, Noah and Mary Jane Messer; siblings, Arthur Messer, Kermit Messer, Leman Messer, Hester Lawrence, and Destie Harris; and daughter-in-law Kathy Owens. She enjoyed spending time with her family, putting together jigsaw puzzles, beating her grandchildren in Chinese Checkers and Uno, eating a "good" burger from Wendy's, and watching the evening news and Wheel of Fortune. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering (Sugarcreek). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12:00pm. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Interment will be immediately following at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Kettering.



