OWENS, Donald

OWENS, II, Donald Wayne "Tig"



Age 48 of Hamilton, passed January 10, 2023. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 18 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield. Visitation/Service: 1 p.m. – until service (1:30 p.m.), with burial and USMC honors to follow, Thursday at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Mt. Healthy, OH. Full details: www.avancefuneralhome.com.