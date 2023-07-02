Owens, Joe

Owens, Sr., Joe E.



Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 7, 2023, at Phillips Temple AME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral