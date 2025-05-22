Owens, Rebecca J.



Rebecca Jean Owens, age 89 of Fairborn, Ohio passed from this life on May 19, 2025. She was born to Richard Curtis Graham and Dessie Leota (Ball) Graham on October 21, 1935 in Sandy Lake, Pa.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles E. Owens, sister, Dessie Ann Armstrong, and grandchild, Brooke Owens. She is survived by her children Mark (Debbie), Gary (Wanda), David, and Scott (Bonnie), her siblings, Patsy Cheers, James Graham, and Nancy DiFranco. She had 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday May 23, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rebecca will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fairborn United Methodist Church,100 N. Broad St., Fairborn, 45324  or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton 45420.





