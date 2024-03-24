Owensby, Lizzie



Owensby, Lizzie, age 81, of Dayton, Oh, passed away Tuesday, 19 March 2024. She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church until she became ill. Lizzie was preceded in death by her parents Jimmy and Odessa Owensby; 12 siblings James Owensby (Mildred), Hank Owensby (Cecil), Leonard Owensby, Annie Ridley (Raymond), Charlie Owensby (Katheryn), Jimmy Owensby (Jean), Moses Owensby, Donald Owensby (Vicky), Diane Lake, Helen Owensby, Lucille Darden (Tom), and Virginia Wortham (Carl); her beloved son Dexter Owensby (Tara Owensby); and her great-granddaughter JuWelle Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving sisters Louvenia Maddox (Walter) and Chyanne Woods; her devoted daughter Sherita Smith, daughter from another mother Susan Miles; granddaughters Megan Jones, Devaney Crowder (Kenny Crowder), Corrie Smith, and Sydney Loving (Matthew Loving); grandson from another grandmother Brandis Miles; grandson Dexter Owensby, Jr.; great-grandchildren Kamea Jones, Ke'Aire Shipp, and Di'Onne Jones; special family caregivers Sydney Loving, Corrie Smith, Matthew Loving, and Connie Owensby; and the wonderful nurses and aids of Hospice of Dayton; as well as other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Walk-through visitation 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia, Ave Dayton OH 45417. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m.



