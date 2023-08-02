Oxendine, Lisa A.



Lisa A. Oxendine, 56, of Xenia, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 14, 1967 to parents, James and Mary (Keibler) Porter. Lisa graduated from Franklin High School and Cumberland College, both with honors. She currently worked in Corporate Administration for UES in Beavercreek. Lisa was quite a people person, known for her loving and caring attitude, which led to her making numerous friends in the 5 states where she has lived and worked. She was also quite an animal lover, especially horses and cats. In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her husband, Greg Oxendine. She was preceded in death by her sister, Julie Banks, in 1998. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Dwaine Tilford officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lisa's memory to the animal charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral