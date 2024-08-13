Packer, Michael William "Big Mike"



Michael William Packer "Big Mike" age 29 of Springfield, our gentle giant passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, August 5, 2024. He was born the son of Paul M. Packer & Amy (Wilson) Board on November 25, 1994, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Susan Packer; maternal grandfather Jack Wilson. Michael is survived by his mother & stepfather Amy (Timothy) Board; father & stepmother Paul Michael (Bobbi Jo Wilcox) Packer; paternal grandfather Paul Packer; maternal grandparents Robin & Ralph Wilson; paternal great grandmother Jean Packer; brothers Caleb (Courtney) Packer, Christopher (Misty) Board, Justin (Beth) Board, Nick (Rachael) Board, Braydon Bray, & Malicai Wilcox; sister Alana Packer; nieces & nephews Bailee Packer, Aubriee Reynolds, Morgan Board, Braxton Board, Keith Board, Joshua Board, Charlie Board, Kaelyn Jewell, Cameron Jewell, Carter Board & Kyleigh Board; aunts & uncles Kimberly Packer, Rande (Tera) Cooper; numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins, extended family, along with a host of friends. Michael was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Michael was lovingly referred to as "Big Mike" for those who knew him. He enjoyed working on cars, diesel engines, & listening to country music. He was a fan of girls fastpitch softball & rarely missed a game, he was also a fan of the Champion City Kings Baseball team here in Springfield. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family & friends. A memorial gathering will be held at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 1PM -3PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michael's honor to Stevie's World of Wiffle Ball at 1714 Drew Court Springfield, Ohio 45503 or online at www.steviesworld.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com