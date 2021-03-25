PADDOCK,



Donald Arthur "Don"



Donald Arthur Paddock "Don" 69, beloved husband, father and Papa passed away on March 23, 2021. Don was born in Bronx, New York, on February 25, 1952. After college, he began his 32-year career with the Procter & Gamble Company and moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he started his family with his wife Elizabeth and was blessed with four sons. In 2016, Don and Elizabeth fully retired in Alabama and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their six granddaughters. Don is survived by his wife



Elizabeth, son Will and daughter-in-law Reaghan (Nashville, Tennessee), son Chad and daughter-in-law Haley (Beavercreek, Ohio), son Drew (Houston, Texas), son Richard (Nashville, Tennessee) and granddaughters Rylee, Cailin,



Cameron, Khloe, Mary Elizabeth, and Eloise. The funeral will be on Friday, March 26th, at 10am at Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama. The family asks that



flowers be sent directly to the funeral home.

