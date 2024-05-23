Paden, Thomas "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Lee Paden, 50, of New Carlisle, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, May 17, 2024. He was born on November 18,1973, to the late Beryl and Nancy (Rice) Paden in Springfield, Ohio. Tom was a graduate of Greenon High School. He worked at 4Over as a Maintenance Technician; before that he worked as a Fabricator/Welder and Door Dashed in his free time. Tom loved fishing, riding his lawnmower, and being outdoors. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; he leaves behind his loving wife Lisa (Purcell) Paden; his sister, Sheila (Jason) Henson, of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom was a best friend



to many and had a huge heart, especially for children. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting Tom's family with his final wishes. A visitation will be held at Adkins Funeral Home on Saturday, June1, 2024, from 2:00  4:00 pm. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



