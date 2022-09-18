PAFF, Gene Edward



Gene Edward Paff, age 83, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022. The angels came to give him a warm welcome into Heaven. He leaves his loving wife, Patricia, of 57 years. His cherished children: Gene A. Paff, Lynn and Shawn Stuart, and Grant and Mindy Paff. He leaves his beloved grandchildren: Faith, Michael and Ethan Stuart, Garrett, Gabi and Griffin Paff. He has fond memories of his nephews and nieces with their special good times together. Thank you to all his thoughtful friends and relatives and to all who prayed caring and loving thoughts. Gene was a kind and humorous man with a life well lived. He graduated from Bradley University ~ School of Horology in Peoria, IL, and later owned Paff Jewelers, a family business for 87 years, in Miamisburg, OH, which was begun by his parents, John and Ruth Paff and continued by his son, Gene. A. Paff. He welcomed retirement in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. John D. Paff, D.D.S. In lieu of flowers, please remember Gene with a donation to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or to your favorite charity. Private Services will be held at David's Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements entrusted to Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

