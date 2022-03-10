Hamburger icon
PAGE, Elda

PAGE, Elda E.

Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away March 7, 2022, at the Landings of Huber Heights. Elda was born June 24, 1929, in Oklahoma and moved to

Huber Heights with her family in 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2008, and her daughter,

Toni Page in 2020.

Elda is survived by two sons: Charles M. (Dorothy) Page and Ted L. (Vicki) Page; grandchildren: Kristi (Sean) Gibbs, Traci (Dave) Stormer, Amy (Jason) Ballew and Adam (Amy) Page; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Elda's family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at the Landings for all of the loving care and support.

