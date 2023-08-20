Pagels, Nancy

Pagels (South), Nancy Susan "Susie"



Nancy "Susie" Pagels, age 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



She was born on December 1, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio. She was married to Kim Allen Pagels for 38 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, and sister. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dansel and Donna South. She is survived by her husband, son Benjamin A. Pagels, brothers Danny and Douglas (Robin) South, nephews Mathew and Michael South and nieces Danita Dixon and Sarah Nicewaner.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, beginning at 12:00 PM in Kirkwood Cemetery, 1600 US 42 SW, London, Ohio 43140, with Pastor Bill Benner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of services at Kirkwood.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



