Paige Patterson

Patterson, Paige Louise



Paige Louise Patterson, age 62 of Xenia, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born December 20, 1962 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of the late Terry and Marsha Patterson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Patterson. Paige is survived by her two Sons, Joshua Lee (Alison) Gillum and Devin Scott Kremer; brother, Terry Dean (Michele) Patterson; grandsons, Gavin and Spencer; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paige enjoyed going on cruises with her mother and traveling to places like Egypt, Greece, Rome, Italy, Israel and Australia. She also enjoyed camping with her family and playing Phase 10. In her free time, she was an avid bowler, dart player and liked riding her Harley trike. Paige will be loved and missed by her friends and family or really anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. A Celebration of Life will be held November 1, 2025 at Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post # 657 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



