Palmer, Bob "Serayah"



Bob (Serayah) Palmer Jr. was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 3rd, 1972 to the late Bob Sr. and Bettie Jean Palmer. He was proud graduate of Collinwood High School and attended Kent State University



Bob spent most of his life working as an independent carpenter, rehabbing homes.



He is survived by his wife Nicole (Neariyah) and their children Ithiyl, Chislon, Yahziyl, Qowlayah, Malkiyl, Yibniyah, Wazzala and a granddaughter, Hadiyah. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Ann, Kimberly, Denise, Tamera, Tiffany and his brother, Kenny including a host of family and friends that loved him. Bob entered eternal rest on April 28, 2023, at the age of 51.



A memorial will be held on May 25, 2023 at the Kiwanis Club at 27285 Highland Rd Richmond Heights, Oh 44143. Family will receive guests starting at noon until 1:30, followed by words of remembrance concluding with a meal until 4:30. Condolences can be sent to RememberSerayahBobP@gmail.com. Instead of flowers, plants are appreciated. Donations can be sent to $SNPalmer613 through Cash App.

