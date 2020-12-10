PALMER, Philip E.



Philip E. "Phil" Palmer, 82, of Springfield, passed away at Soin Medical Center on December 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID. He was born in London, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Helen (King) Palmer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Phil retired from the Northeastern School District and previously worked at Bauer Brothers and Haley Trucking. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol and one daughter, Kimberly Sue (Doug) Ford; three special grandchildren, Kylie (Dan) Roncolato, Ethan (Nikki) Ford and Tyler (Sydnee) Ford; three precious great-grandsons, Brody, Buckley and Briggs Roncolato. Also surviving are sister, Julia (Sonny) Spigelmoyer; brother, Rick Palmer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Phil was preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Alan in 1977 and great-granddaughter, Baby Haven Roncolato in 2020. A graveside service to honor Phil will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11a.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery with burial to follow. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



