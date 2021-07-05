dayton-daily-news logo
PALMER, Wilma

Hamilton, OH – Wilma Palmer. Beloved wife of the late

Gordon Thomas Dalton. Devoted mother of Jody Mangino. Loving sister of Dr. Kenneth (Ama) Webb, Jr., Marilyn (the late Harold) Benton, Michael Webb, Louis Webb, and Rae Jean (Bill) Borneman. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard & Jerry Webb. Wilma passed away on July 1, 2021 at the age of 76 years. Member of Community Christian Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park (Hamilton, OH). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Queen City Hospice. Online condolences can be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


