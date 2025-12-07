Pamela Collins

Collins, Pamela R.



Pamela R. Collins (Gantz), 75, of New Carlisle passed away November 29, 2025. She was born on August 13, 1950, to the late Ralph Gantz and Barbara (Atkinson) Allender. She worked at Mercy Hospital in the radiology dept for many years. She was a member of the Ohio Women's Bowling Association and enjoyed being in the women's bowling league. Pam is remembered for her huge heart, kindness, selflessness and her love for her grandchildren, they were her world. She will be dearly missed by all that love her. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Collins; sisters Sharon Smith and Janice O'Grady; brother Marvin Gantz; and niece Ginnie Moore. She is survived by her daughters Tammy (Dave) Hasting and Ashlee Palmer; grandchildren Justin (Allison) Hasting, Wade (Morgan) Hasting, Kieria Palmer (Keim), Morgan Palmer; great grandson Jagger Hasting; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





