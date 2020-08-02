PAPE, Stephen Stephen Pape, 64, died at his home on June 11, 2020. He had suffered a severe thoracic spine injury six years ago. Thelma and Lloyd Pape, his parents, preceded him in death. He is survived by his long-time companion of 14 years, Carol Conner. Steve considered himself a surrogate stepfather to Carol's daughter, Katherine. He is also survived by his cousins, Nancy (Ron) Hansford, Thomas (Dawn) Dutschke, and John (Jen) Beckman and his sweet little devoted dog, Mandy. Steve was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Attending the University of Louisville, he received Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. For nearly 20 years he worked for Delphi. When they closed, he attended Wright State University's accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating at the top of his class. Steve took a quiet personal pride in his accomplishments. He was self-disciplined, very respectful of others, and had a good sense of humor. Memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a local animal shelter or St. Luke Catholic Church.

