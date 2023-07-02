Pappas, James Robert "Jim"



James Robert "Jim" Pappas, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine, FL. Jim was born on May 24, 1934 in Xenia, OH to parents Christ Emanuel and Ruth Evelyn (Sharrett) Pappas. His father was an immigrant from Greece and his mother was an Ohio native. Jim grew up in Middletown, Ohio. He enjoyed a wonderful life growing up with family get togethers on his uncle's farm enjoying horseback riding and working in the restaurant that his family owned and operated. He graduated from Middletown High School with the Class of 1952. After his graduation he joined the US Navy and served as a Corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital. He later attended The Ohio State University where he graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration. Jim relocated to Buffalo, New York where he started what would become a long and successful career in the printing industry working for the 3M Company. He went on to found JOY Graphics in Chicago which he operated as a print broker successfully for over 30 years. In 1999 he retired and moved to St. Augustine. He was a longtime member of Anastasia Baptist Church where he served as a greeter at the 9:30 am service on Sunday mornings and faithfully attended men's bible study. Jim met the love of his life, Beatrix "Trixie" Friederich and married her on April 9, 2005. Jim was a happy and Joyful person. He thrived in his marriage with Trixie and enjoyed an active life. He got to travel extensively, and one of his favorite trips was to his father's birthplace in Greece. He enjoyed walking on the beach, tennis, softball, boating, boogie boarding, cooking, going to football games, concerts and dancing.



Jim was loved by his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.



He is survived by wife of 18 years, Beatrix "Trixie" Friederich-Pappas, a daughter, Deborah Pane and her husband Tom of St. Augustine; son, Jim Pappas, Jr. and his wife Renee of Austin Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Pane, Hannah Pane and Brandon Pappas and his wife Allison; and a great grandson, Hudson Pappas, nieces Melodie Dill and husband John and Vickie Carroll and husband Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Neil Pappas and sister-in-law, Evelyn Pappas and nephew Neil C, his father-in-law Wolfgang Friederich and mother-in-law Barbara Friederich.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held 11 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Dr. Walter West officiating. Reception to follow.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com