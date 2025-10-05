Pare DeBoe

DeBoe, Pare Leaon



DeBoe, Pare Leaon, age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, September 14, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Pare was a MGST for the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era, retiring with an honorable discharge after 23 years of service. He was an avid bowler who enjoyed traveling for various tournaments. He was no stranger to achieving perfect scores, and had the rings to prove it. He was a member of the U.S. Bowling Association, and Greater Dayton Bowling Association, and often volunteered his time at a local pro shop. Pare was preceded in death by his parents, James & Delia DeBoe, brother, VaShawn DeBoe, and sister, Jimmie Lou Jones. He is survived by his sister, Delia Doig; brothers, Rodney & Donald DeBoe; a host of nieces & nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Elder Steven Cox officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 6 from 5-7 at the funeral home.



