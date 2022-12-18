PARK, Chan Hyye



Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital (Oxford), surrounded by her family. She was born on February 15, 1957, in Taejon, South Korea, the daughter of the late Yung Suh and Eunsoon Park, and came to America on December 22, 1965, to Cedar Falls, Iowa. Chan Hyye was a graduate of Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio, with the class of 1975. She attended Wright State University and Sinclair Community College, majoring in nursing. She was an exceptional pianist, studying with the late Audley Wasson, of Dayton, Ohio. As a high school student, she won numerous awards and contests. She performed Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op 11 with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Beethoven's Emperor Concerto with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Despite her enormous musical talent and intellect, she struggled for most of her adult life due to severe mental illness. However, she maintained a strong faith in God and was cheerful, loving, and generous. Those who met her would invariably exclaim "she's so sweet!" Chan Hyye was a kind-hearted and thoughtful daughter, sister and doting aunt. She is survived by her siblings, Brian (Theresa Chong) Park, Kami (Neil Danielson) Park, and Bobby Park, as well as 1 niece and 6 nephews. Family and friends may visit from 6:00 until 8 PM (service at 7:00) on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio, 45429. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 10:00 AM, at the Dayton Korean SDA Church, 200 W. Franklin Street, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to National Alliance of Mental Illness: donate.nami.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

