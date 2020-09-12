PARKE, Madonna Madonna Parke, 87, passed away peacefully Sept. 4, 2020. Madonna was born Nov 13, 1932, in Brookville, OH, to Paul & Virgie Fidler. She was a graduate of Brookville H.S. and Manchester College. Madonna enjoyed teaching H.S. typing and stenography for over 30 years. Her passions included world travel and visiting with family and friends (preferably while eating). She, and husband Harvey, traveled to most of the major countries in the world. Madonna was an active member of two church groups the GYA and Brethren for over 50 years. Madonna was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harvey Parke, as well as her older sister, Lovena Keever and husband, Gordon. Those left to miss her include her sister, Marcia Beachler; sister, Marilyn Bailey (Roger); "surrogate" daughter and grandchildren, Debbie, Christopher, Alex, Nicholas, and Kylana Wanamaker; brother-in-law, Dean Parke (Nancy); 18 nieces and nephews, many grandnieces & nephews, and many friends most of which she has known over 50 years. A graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery on Friday, September 11, 2020. The service may be viewed on the Tobias Funeral Home Facebook site. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Madonna's name to the 2020 COVID-19 Support fund at Good Neighbor House or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

