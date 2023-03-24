Parker, Darrell L.



Darrell L. Parker "Mickey", age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. He was born on July 13, 1949, in Springfield, the son of the late Darrell E. and Elsie F. (Moore) Parker. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Penni Parker in 2016; brothers, Gary, Donnie, Greg and Chris Parker; sisters, Darla Reynolds, Sue Anderson and Rhonda Campbell; and brother-in-law, Jeff Helton. He is survived by his children, Melissa Snyder, Lori Hutchins and Brad Parker; sister, Kim Helton; aunt, Bonnie Hoberty; sister-in-law, Becky Parker; special friend, Kaye Wintrow; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends. He will also be missed by his beloved 4-legged companion, RJ. Darrell was a proud veteran serving his country in the United States Army. He retired from Leland Electrosystems after many years of service. He loved jumping on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and cruising the roads, going to and participating in car shows, watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns, fishing and having cookouts with family who was always most important to him. Inurnment will be privately held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



