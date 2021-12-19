PARKER, Dave



Dave Parker, age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior December 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. He went peacefully. He was the son of Dave and Bessie Parker. He started in life as a farmer, then became a great carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents, two step children; Jani Howard and Steve Fyffe. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children; Joann Frazier Parker, brothers; Joe Parker and James Parker, sister; Lilly May Parker, three brothers-in-law; Roger Marshall Sr., Darrell Foster and Chris Zimmer and one sister-in-law; Jewel Parker. Left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 48 years; Carol Parker, two children; Lisa Ealey and Harry Parker, brothers;



Ernie Parker and Roger (Ellen) Parker, three sisters; Mary Zimmer, Mable (Max) Dawson and Nova Foster, one sister-in-law; Sallie Parker, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. Mr. Parker's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Forest Glen their compassionate care. Funeral



services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Elwood Pennington officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com