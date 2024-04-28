Parker (Mott), Garneida M



Parker, Garneida M. (Mott) Parker age 88 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away April 18, 2024. Preceded in death by her husband Clyde T. Parker, a sister, Marilyn Mott and parents Viola and Loren Mott. Survived by daughters, Debora (Kevin) Nichols and Vickie (Richard) Joyner. She also leaves grandsons Jeffrey (Amanda) Nichols, Scott (Jennie) Nichols, Parker Joyner (Elly Cross), and great grandchildren Haley and Lucas Nichols.



Garneida grew up in Dayton, Ohio and was a 1953 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She was a longtime and faithful member of Belmont Church of Christ. Interment of ashes will be Friday, May 3 at 2:45 with visitation with family and friends at 3:00 until time of service at 3:30 at the mausoleum and chapel at David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio.



Her family would like to thank the rehab and skilled nursing staff at Bethany Village and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or a charity of your choice. www.lusain.com





