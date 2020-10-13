PARKS, Evelyn J. Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1925, to the late Eugenio and Josephine Perry in Dayton. Evelyn graduated from Julienne High School in 1942. She started her working career at Wright-Patt during WWII. Later met her husband and they married in 1948. Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph Clayton "Tum" Parks; brothers John, Carly and Louis; sisters Mary, Anne, Virginia; sisters-in-law Audree Perry, Reba Hellard, Mary Whyte. Evelyn is survived by: her sister Josephine Skinner; sister-in-law Julia Perry; son Michael (Sue) Parks; daughters Debbie (Ty) Shively; and Beth Farris; grandchildren Zachary, Joshua (Anne), Jacob (Amy)Parks, Drew (Loryn) and Megan Burneka, Luke and Elizabeth Farris; great grandchildren Sienna and Sutton Parks, Victoria Burneka, and Gavin Ratliff; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Evelyn loved her family more than life, especially Christmas mornings. She cherished lunches and shopping with grandkids. Evelyn was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed poker, whiskey sours, quarter slots, bowling with dear friends, dinners out and old movies. She worked most of her life outside of the home while still managing to carpool children to swim team meets, piano lessons, and numerous athletic events. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, OH 45402. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9am until the time of Mass. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A special thank you to Ohio's Hospice, all medical personnel and other staff who aid the elderly with respect and compassion. You are appreciated more than you know! Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

