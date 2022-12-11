dayton-daily-news logo
X

PARKS, Ludie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PARKS, Sr., Ludie

Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, December 16th, 2022, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 4230 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
ADAMS, Linda
3
BECK, Adam
4
BOYD, Marsha
5
CARTER, Martin
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top