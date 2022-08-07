PARNELL, Thomas R. "Tom"



Of Dayton, age 85 passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Norma; 2 step-daughters Robyn Oyster, Diana Ampleford; and his brother James Parnell. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Shelby; son Jeff (Sherry) Parnell; 2 sons-in-law Randal Oyster and Tim Ampleford; grandchildren Ashley, Morgan, Daniel, Mikayla; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Katherine; and her niece Christine.



A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or a charity of one's choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

