PARR, Richard Allen



Age 84, passed away Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 1, 1936, to Willard and Catherine Parr and was raised in the



Belmont area. He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn "Sam" Parr; sister, Alyce (Howard) Crume; brother, Ray (Arlene) Parr; children, Cheryl (Steve)



Bowens, Julie (Erik) Hart and Michael Parr; step-children, Timmy Smith and Carla Wirth; grandchildren, William and Katie Bowens, Jamie and Rachel Hart, Kayla, Karyn and Kale Parr; step-grandchildren, Angela and Jonathan Wirth, Jace McGullion; great-step-grandchild, Clair Wirth and special niece, Chrissy Carter and her children, Bobby, Brianna and Christopher. A special thank you to his nurses, Steve, Rey and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Catherine; uncle, Albert Mull and step-children, Matthew and Kyle Smith. He loved family, he loved being a child with all the grandchildren and he loved



Jesus more than anything or anyone. He was a man of God! Funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service at church on Monday. Burial will take place



privately with family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in



Richard's memory may be sent to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Online



condolences may be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com