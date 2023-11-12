Parrett, Arnold Warren



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Williamsburg, KY, the son of the late Neal and Pearl (Manning) Parrett. Arnold received his education in the Hamilton Public Schools. On June 21, 1957 he married Donna June Batdorf in Newport, KY. He was employed by Beckett Paper Co. and was a devoted member of the North Fairfield Baptist Church. Arnold retired from Beckett Paper Co. after 32 years of service. After retirement, just like before, Arnold lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends and playing volleyball. Arnold loved to travel, whether by bus, plane, car, or cruise ship, he was always ready to go. He had a love for the outdoors and listening to music. Arnold will always be remembered as a fun-loving, easy-going, witty, "never met a stranger" kind of guy. He was also a very selfless man. In 1961 he jumped into the Great Miami River to rescue a 4 year old boy from drowning and was awarded the Carnegie Hero Fund award. Arnold is survived by a daughter, Dreama Barnes (Calvin); son, Arnold Dwayne Parrett (Tracey); three grandchildren, Timothy Carpenter (Lindsey), Dustin Parrett (Shelby), and Jody Bevenger; four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ethan, and Bella Carpenter, and Grahm Parrett. Arnold is also survived by his longtime, loving friend, Sharon McCracken, and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Butella Parsley. A Visitation will be held from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests all donations be sent to North Fairfield Baptist Church, 6853 Gilmore Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family would also like to extend gratitude to all the home healthcare workers, Visiting Angels, and to Queen City Hospice for their compassionate and supportive care. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



