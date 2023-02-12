X
PARRETT, Edward

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PARRETT, Edward C.

92, of Beavercreek Township, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Dayton, OH. Born in Jackson County, KY, on March 22, 1930, he served 2 years with the US Army in Germany. He was a Kentucky Colonel and worked 25 years with the Dayton Fire Dept., retiring in 1985 as a District Chief. He is survived by his wife Maxine (Viars) Parrett, sons Edward Jr. "Lucky" (Lisa) Parrett, Roger (Jacalyn) Parrett, daughter Angela (Steve) McCollum, brother Junior (Mary) Parrett, grandchildren Kristina, Sarah, Lauren, Lindsay, Courtney, Justin, and Brittany, several great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Lou (Lakes) Parrett, sisters Marie, Hazel, Modena, and Eulene; Brothers Calvin, Luther, Gene, and Charles; and grandchild Amy. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, 12-1pm, February 14 with services at 1pm and interment directly after at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com, for the Parrett family.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

