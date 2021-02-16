PARRETT, Velma Lea



Velma Lea Parrett, 70, of Powell, TN, passed away on February 12, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.



Velma is the daughter of Tilman and Mary Jane Muncy and was born on April 12, 1950, in New Tazewell, TN.



Velma is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Parrett, Sr. Her children Vicky (Jason) Sanders, Thomas



(Tiffany) Parrett Jr., and daughter-in-law Sue Parrett. Velma was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved by all her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.



Velma is preceded in death by her parents and son, Rick Parrett.



In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org in her name.

