Parsons, Judy A.



age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at Grandview Hospital on Friday, October 6, 2023. Judy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 6, 1950, to John Parsons and Evelyn (Mullins) Parsons. She worked 27 years at Butler County Area Courts as a Deputy Clerk/ Bookkeeper.



Judy is survived by her two siblings, Donna Smith and Larry (Melinda) Parsons; two nephews, Jeff (Gabrielle) Smith and Jason Parsons; and other family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Parsons; and two brothers, James and John Parsons.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Everett Back officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



