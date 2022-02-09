PARSONS, William Ward



William Ward Parsons of Troy, age 87, passed away on February 6, 2022. William was born on March 6, 1934 , in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, to the late Martin Luther and Nancy (Oney) Parsons. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Georgia Anna (Foland) Parsons. He is survived by his sons William



(Paula) Parsons of Vandalia, Doug (Lori) Parsons of West



Milton, and Kellie Parsons, also of West Milton; and his grandchildren Alex, Sarah, Kyli, Chase, and Ty Parsons and Kelsie



Tomlinson.



William served his country as a firefighter in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While he loved playing poker, gambling, and enjoying Canadian Whiskey, his greatest passion was owning and racing horses, which he did for over five decades.



The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering from 2 – 4 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Hale House Event Center, adjacent to Hale-Saver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at



