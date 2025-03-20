Paschal, Janet

Paschal (Broadus), Janet Lee



Janet Lee Paschal, born Nov. 1, 1946, departed this life on March 15, 2025. A graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1965. Preceded in death by her parents, Holmes and Georgia Broadus, her husband, Rev. Willie Frank Paschal, and four sisters, Elizabeth Phillips, Mary Jo Nichols, Bonnie Dixon, and Linda Broadus. She leaves to cherish her memory son Aaron (Carriaretha) Paschal, daughter Kimberly (Michael) Swain, and Rubin Dixon, along with three grandchildren Jaylin, Michael, and Aaryn, and a loving host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton Oh 45416 at 10 a.m.



