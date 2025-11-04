Dieringer, Pat



Dieringer, Sister Pat (aka Sister Patricia Ann), 96, died at St. Leonard Skilled Nursing Care on November 2, 2025, in Centerville, Ohio. She was born July 1929 in St. Marys, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1960. For 65 years, she faithfully served God, His people, and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 6, with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in Chapel at 9:00 a.m. with Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m.



Sister Pat was the daughter of Frank and Wilhelmina (Wieser) Dieringer. One week after high school graduation, Pat began working in the accounting department at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in St. Marys, before entering the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. She returned home to St. Marys after the novitiate to care for her ailing parents and resumed her job at Goodyear. She entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood after several years of discernment. She began her ministry a few years later at the Maria Stein Retreat House and Shrine. She then worked as the office secretary at Regina High School in Norwood, and as the secretary for the CPPS Southern Region Director in Dayton. In 1976, she began a ministry of over 20 years at the Maria-Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dayton, where she held the titles of bookkeeper, payroll/Medicare assistant, office manager, director of business operations, and director of reimbursement and audits. Sister Pat retired in 1997 to Salem Heights in Dayton, where she served the Congregation as the executive secretary of the Maria Anna Brunner Fund (the Congregation's former grant foundation), and the Dayton community as the coordinator of Eucharistic Ministers at Precious Blood Parish, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Committee, a board member for the Suicide Prevention Center of Montgomery County, and a volunteer at the Brunner Literacy Center. She also assisted her Sisters at Salem Heights in any way she could, including balancing their checkbooks and driving. High on Sister Pat's list was prayer and finding time to watch her favorite sports teams, especially the Cincinnati Reds.



Sister Pat joins her parents; siblings Rose Agnes Ziegenfelder, William Dieringer, Robert Dieringer, Lawrence Dieringer, and James Dieringer; and sisters-in-law Joan (Helmsing) Dieringer and LaDonna (Moon) Dieringer in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, sister-in-law Beverly Dieringer, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Her gracious and joyful spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



