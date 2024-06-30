Paton, William

Paton, Jr, William T.



William (Bill) T. Paton, Jr., 92, passed away on June 22, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Bill was born on February 8, 1932 at Henry County Hospital in New Castle, IN, to William T. Paton, Sr. and Josephine Brady Paton. Bill came to Dayton, OH in 1941. Growing up in the Upper Riverdale area, he attended Our Lady of Mercy Parish and Grade School. Bill graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950. He attended the University of Dayton for a year before being drafted into the United States Army on February 1, 1952. Bill was a combat veteran of the Korean War serving in the 3rd Division, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion. Bill was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. After the Army, Bill went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati. He started his career as a pharmacist at Meyer Pharmacy on North Main Street and practiced for thirteen years. While in Dayton Bill became active in the Fair River Oaks Priority Board and was elected its first Chairman. Bill left Dayton to practice pharmacy at Reaman's Pharmacy in Lima, OH for eight years. He then moved to Hook Drugs in Celina, OH where he practiced pharmacy for nineteen years, retiring in January 1995. While in Celina, Bill was elected Vice-Chairman of the Mercer County Republican Party and was the Chairman of the Finance Committee. After moving back to Dayton, Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 598 in Kettering for twenty-two years. Bill served on the Board of Directors of Carriage Trace Condominiums, one year as President, prior to moving to the cottages of St. Leonard. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill returned to Dayton and married Mariann Link Schaefer on September 8, 2001. Mariann was a longtime friend and classmate at Our Lady of Mercy School. Bill is survived by his wife Mariann Paton and six children, William (Terry) Paton, Michael (Melissa) Paton, Christopher (Susan) Paton, Lisa (Mike) Auricchio, Joseph (Lisa) Paton, and Kathleen (Rodney) Barrett. Five stepchildren, Loretta (Bill) Puncer, Carolyn (Jim) Dodok, Rosemary (Gene) Cooke, Chris (Pam) Schaefer, Marie (Ned) Gruebmeyer, twenty-three grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by William Paton, Sr. - father, Josephine Paton - mother, Robert Paton- brother, Richard Paton-brother, and Teresa Hucke-stepdaughter. The family will receive friends, Monday July 1st, 2024 from 9:30-10:30 am at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in William's name to Chaminade-Julienne High School Dayton, OH.



