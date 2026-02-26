Patricia Boyd

Photo of Patricia Boyd

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Patricia Boyd
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

BOYD, Patricia Ann

Age 74, longtime resident of Dayton and Homer, LA native transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Sat. Feb. 28, 2026 at Pleasant Green MBC, 5301 Olive Rd. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery.

HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Arthur Brookins Jr.
2
Stephen Britsch
3
Hazel Kessler
4
Kevin Smith
5
Lucille Simmons