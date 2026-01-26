Patricia Brunner

Brunner (Ivory), Patricia K. "Patsy"



Age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Monday January 20, 2026 at Story Point Fairfield Assisted Living. She was born on November 25, 1930 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of Patrick and Mary (Washicko) Ivory. She was educated in the Illinois Schools, graduating from Springfield High School and Miami University with a degree in Education. On February 11, 1950, in Springfield, Illinois she married Robert M. Brunner and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2011. Patsy taught 6th grade in the Hamilton public schools for 18 years. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Craig (Kim) Hinkel and Marcie (Jason) Ernst; seven great-grandchildren, Kathleen, Carson, and Cooper Hinkel and Isabel, Gabrielle, Paige and Aubrey Ernst; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Sams, Agnes Ann Oberjohn and Dottie Sue Meehan; nephew Bill Brunner; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob and her beloved daughter Kathleen M. "Kathy" Hinkel on January 24, 2002. A visitation will be on Friday, January 30, 2026 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter in Chains Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton with Fr. Vu officiating. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Kathy Hinkel Scholarship Fund, @ John Paul II School, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



