Patricia Dawson

DAWSON, Patricia Ann "Patti"



Patricia "Patti" Ann Dawson, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. She was born on October 16, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Clarence "Dubie" Walters and Loretta Theresa (Sutch). Despite a birth injury, her loving parents gave Patti every opportunity that enabled her to pursue a rich and fulfilling life. She graduated from Catholic Central high school, and following graduation she met the love of her life: James Dawson. Together they built a beautiful life over the course of 57 years. and after retirement they traveled extensively and Jim captured their memories in photographs, his second passion. Patti was a devoted wife to James and was also known for her keen awareness of healthy food, always instilling in her family the benefits of taking care of their bodies. She was a big proponent of nutrition and wellness, and her determination benefited and touched many lives during her time as director of, The Patterning Center for the Brain Injured, in Springfield. Patti will also be remembered for her mischievous sense of humor, and for always being able to make people laugh. She will be missed by all who knew her well. Patti was grateful for the love and kindness she was shown by the dedicated and caring staff at Wooded Glen. Patti is survived by her daughters Amy Webb and Michelle (Jon) Comer; grandchildren Cody (Sara) Dawson, Hillary Byrer, Colin Dawson, Jesse, Molly, and Aaron Webb, Emma Miller, Ruby Claire (Drake) Huffman, and Sam Comer; numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and caregiver Joyce Polyak. She is preceded in death by her husband James and her son Tim Dawson. At this time, no formal services will be held for Patti. The family invites you to celebrate and think of Patti in any way that brings you peace. To view her memorial video, leave online condolences, or to send flowers, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





