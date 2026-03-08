Patricia Flory

Flory, Patricia K. "Patty"



Patricia "Patty" K. (Hawvermale) Flory, age 73, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born on May 11, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Marvin and Donna (Coppess) Hawvermale. Patty is survived by her children, Keith (Brandon) Flory of Columbus, and Kevin (Michelle) Flory of Greenville; her grandchildren, Grant (Katlyn) Flory, Lauren Flory, and Lukas Flory; her great-grandchildren, Della Flory and Bonnie Flory; her sisters, Dianna Meinhold of California and Nancy Hicks of Eaton, Ohio; and her nieces Amber and Kristen. Patty's family, especially her children and grandchildren, were the center of her world. She cherished every moment spent with them and took great pride in watching them grow and succeed. She was also a devoted sports fan who rarely missed a chance to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys, and she enjoyed watching basketball as well. Whether gathered around the television for a big game or simply spending time together, Patty treasured those shared moments. Patty treasured her family and had especially fond memories of her adventures with her sister Dianna. Patty spent many years working in the restaurant industry for the Anticoli family restaurants . She began a second career in banking after retiring from fine dining. After retiring from the bank, she continued to stay active and enjoyed working at Bob Evans, where she appreciated the opportunity to interact with people and keep busy. She attended Ashcraft First Church of God in Dayton and was a member of the Webster United Methodist Church. Patty will be remembered for her love of family, her warm spirit, and the joy she found in simple pleasures. She leaves behind many cherished memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her. A celebration of Patty's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the Brethren Retirement Community's chapel, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Newcomer Cemetery. Guests may visit with her family on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM, at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be given in Patty's memory to the Brethren Retirement Community's Resident Aid Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



