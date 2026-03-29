Patricia Horner

Horner, Patricia Jean "Tish"



Patricia Jean Horner, affectionately known as Tish, passed away on March 18, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, dedication, and joy. Born on March 24, 1948, Patricia devoted her life to the service and betterment of others, most notably through her remarkable career as an elementary school teacher, where she inspired countless young minds for over 30 years.



Tish was a woman deeply committed to her family, widely remembered for her vibrant spirit and love of life. She brought fun and enthusiasm into every room she entered, often lighting up gatherings with her love of dance. Her involvement with her grandchildren was a defining part of her life; she took immense joy in watching them grow and supporting them in all their endeavors. Family vacations to the beach, taken multiple times a year, remain cherished memories for those who loved her, embodying the warmth and togetherness she so deeply valued.



Beyond her family, Patricia's passions were many. She was an avid gardener and a skilled quilter, finding peace and creativity in these pursuits. Mahjong held a special place in her heart-so much so that she initiated several Mahjong clubs among her friends, fostering community and camaraderie. Additionally, she was an active member of a book club, delighting in the shared exploration of literature, and was known for hosting memorable parties at her home. Sports also thrilled her, especially attending football games and cheering on family members at their athletic events. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Bentley. Patricia's surviving family includes her daughters, Stacie Chapman and Elizabeth (Chad) Scott; her beloved grandchildren Alayna, Gabriel, Jacen, Gavin, Mason, and Arianna; her sisters Bonnie Rekstis and Linda Hemphill; her brother Chet Moeller; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom cherished her deeply.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Chet Moeller, and John Horner.



A memorial service to honor Patricia's life will be held on April 26, 2026, at 12 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, located at 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. A Celebration of Life will be held at Yankee Trace Golf Club following the service from 2 to 6. This gathering will celebrate the enduring impact Tish had on her family, friends, and community.



Patricia Jean Horner's life was a testament to love, dedication, and joy.



She will be profoundly missed but warmly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



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