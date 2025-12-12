Patricia McCormick

McCormick (Fasnacht), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann McCormick age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on December 4th, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. McCormick. Patricia was a teacher at Fairfield City Schools from 1969 through 1996 and was the principal at Fairfield South prior to retirement. A member of the Park Ave. Methodist Church, she also had been a past exalted ruler for the B.P.O.E of Decatur, IN.



Survivors include her two daughters, Dayna and Paula McCormick, as well as her two grandchildren, Danielle Huffman and Emily Hargett.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday December 15, 2025 in the Park Ave. United Methodist Church, 801 Park Ave., Hamilton OH 45013, followed by burial at Rose Hill Burial Park . Visitation will be from 10:00am-12noon Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Hospice of Cincinnati. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





