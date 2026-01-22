Patricia Nuxhall

Nuxhall (Van de Griff), Patricia J.



Patricia J. Nuxhall age 93 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday January 17, 2026 at Majestic Care of Fairfield. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 29, 1932 the daughter of George and Patricia (Francis) Van de Griff. On April 7, 1951 she married Robert Nuxhall and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2008.



Survivors include her four children, Debbie Nagel, Shauna Nuxhall, Lori (Mike) Cox and Erin (Ron) Robinson; six grandchildren, Ben and Andy Nagel, Chris (Taylor) Cox, Rachel (Travis) Thomas, Tiffany (Jarred) Gaudreault, Loren Robinson; Six great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family followed by burial in Greenwood cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





