Patricia Schaefer

Patricia A. Schaefer 92, of Middletown, died on September 23, 2025 at her residence. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Red Lion, OH to Riley and Louise (Fraher) Freeze. Pat was a registered technician at Mercy Hospital and Middletown Regional Hospital. She retired in 1993 as a librarian from Middletown City Schools. Mrs. Schaefer was generous with her time serving the Middletown community in many ways; MANY (Middletown Area Neediest Youth), Executive Committee of Leadership Middletown Alumni, Mid-Miami Valley Chamber of Commerce, Middletown Bicentennial Commission, Middletown Area United Way, American Cancer Society, PEO sisterhood past president, United Methodist Women, American Heart Association, League of Women Voters and a majority member of Middletown #68 IORG and Past Worthy Advisor. She served on several organizations' advisory committees including; Manchester Technical School, Butler County Drug Task Force and the Middletown/Monroe City Schools Proficiency Task Force. She served on the administrative board and as trustee of the First United Methodist Church. She served on Middletown City Commission from 1983-1987. Many area organizations have benefitted from her involvement; YMCA (she was the first woman president), American Business Women's Association, League of Women Voters, Middletown Charter Review Committee, Arts in Middletown, Middletown Area United Way, American Cancer Society, Middletown Symphony, Inc., Middletown Symphony Women's Association, Great Rivers Girl Scout Council, Middletown Boosters and the Citizen's Advisory Council for Miami University-Middletown. In 1997 she was recognized with Butler County's Outstanding Women of Achievement award. She was also recognized with the Stuart Ives Service to Youth Award. Pat was awarded Soroptimist International Woman of Distinction and was Honorable Chair of the 78th Charity Ball with her husband Bill. She loved being with her grandchildren, rooting on the Bengals & playing golf, she worked for over 20 years being a score keeper for national golf tournaments, even working for NBC in this capacity. Pat is survived by her husband, William H. Schaefer, II.; daughters, Susan (Joe) Wittman and Nancy Lintzenich; sister, Kay (Danny) Leach; grandchildren, Noah (Olivia Tacheny) Rogers, Ph. D., Jonah Rogers and Nicholas Lintzenich. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William H. Schaefer, III; sisters, Rosy Mae, Dorothy Francis and Mary Louise; brothers, Riley, Jr., Jack and Bill. Visitation will be Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11:00 AM to12:00 PM at First United Methodist Church,120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM with Reverend Kim Armentrout, Reverend John Wagner and Father John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044; MANY(Middletown Area Neediest Youth), 1337 Barton Lane, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Art Central Foundation, 4 N. Main St, Middletown, OH 45042. The family would like to thank Hospice of Middletown & caregivers Bridget, Rita and Awa for taking such good care of Pat in her final days. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



