Patricia Wilson

Wilson, Patricia Loges



Patricia Loges Wilson, a devoted educator and cherished community member, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on January 12, 1941, Patricia's life was marked by her unwavering commitment to both her family and her profession. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Edward Wilson. She leaves behind her daughter, Alice (Eddie) Gardner, along with grandchildren Stephan (Sarah), Kendall, Tylan, Tori Marie, and Titus. Patricia also cherished her great-grandchildren, Luna, Grace, and Daisy. She is further survived by her siblings: Edward Loges, Anita Wheary, Marsha Loges, and Janice Jones, her sister-in-law, Jan Heath, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Catherine (Peters) Loges and G. Edward Loges, and her siblings, Thomas Loges, Karen Carder, and Michael Loges. Patricia's legacy of kindness, dedication, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. A Mass will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 220 W Siebenthaler Ave., in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Patricia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com